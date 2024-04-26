Nigeria: Why We Withdrew Our Officers From Kano Anti-Corruption Commission - Police

The Kano State Police Command has reacted to the recent withdrawal of police officers from the state anti-corruption commission.A statement issued by the command's spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the development was sequel to routine staff audit being carried out by the command.He said, "The Kano State Police Command had recalled police officers posted to Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), with a view to conducting staff audit aimed at ascertaining the exact number of police officers seconded to the commission as well as to understand the reporting line and nature of duties each police officer is performing since their initial deployment to the commission in the year 2015."The exercise was simply a response to series of reports received through the Command's Complaint Response Unit (CRU), portraying policemen attached to the commission as being highhanded and deviating from the expected role of providing static guard and other duties at the commission."

The statement clarified that "members of the public are to note that the objective of the ongoing staff audit is basically to address the litany of complaints as reported by sections of the media."The action further became imperative, so as to correct the obvious anomalies in the operations of the commission as police officers primarily deployed to static guards and other duties were being used to effect arrest and carry out investigation of cases which clearly is a deviation from their originally assigned mandate and must be corrected. In totality, the step is towards ensuring a better and effective service delivery by the policemen devoid of abuse of process in the interest of the people."It will be recalled that similar exercises were conducted in the past from the inception of the Commission in the year 2015 and the men were returned at the conclusion of such exercises," the statement added.Meanwhile, the command further revealed that the Inspector-General of Police had directed the immediate return of a number of police officers, providing guard at the commission's office, who have gone through the audit process to continue with their duties."It is nevertheless the position of the command that should the commission require more policemen for other duties than what has been expressly approved by the IGP, the commission may apply to the IGP to grant further approvals for professional officers with specific training in fields such as investigations and prosecution to be appropriately seconded to it."Members of the public are thus enjoined to disregard the current perception being portrayed by a section of the the media, that aligned the objective to political witch-hunt, as the Police Command will ever remain professional and keep performing its statutory roles of protecting lives and property of all people according to the provisions of the extant laws of the country," it added.