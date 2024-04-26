Nigeria: Industry Summit Debuts to Revive Automotive Sector

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) organized by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

Scheduled to be held at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, NAISU is envisioned as an annual flagship event of the country's automotive industry to rally all stakeholders to explore the great potential in the automotive sector for national development.

The maiden edition of NAISU, which is expected to be declared open by the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has as its theme, "Reviving Nigeria's Economy Through the Automotive Sector", and will have the NADDC Director General, Mr Joseph Osannipin, as the Chief Host.

The NADDC boss is expected to be supported at the summit by a delegation of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) from South Africa, Nigeria Association of Automotive Manufacturers (NAMA) as well as leading industry stakeholders across Nigeria.

Commenting on the importance of the summit for the development of the country's automotive sector, The chairman, the organizing committee of NAISU, Femi Owoeye, said, "Initiating this summit is vital, especially at this moment in history, when Nigeria is struggling to map its way out of the prevailing global economic despair.

"Being one of the drivers of the global economy, the automobile industry, if given the necessary impetus in Nigeria, is capable of transforming the country into an automotive manufacturing hub in Africa.

"To this end, the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit shall annually produce significant information compost that would help the government to make it happen. That is why the maiden event is themed 'Reviving Nigeria's Economy through the Automotive Sector'.

On his part, the chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said, "Significantly, the summit shall bridge the information and communication gap between the nation's auto industry stakeholders and relevant government agencies.

"Moreover, annually, the summit shall give a single and united voice for the auto industry leaders to set developmental agenda aimed at kick-starting and driving relevant government policies towards a sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria and ultimately position the country as a frontline beneficiary of the African Free Trade Agreement Area."