Liberia: Jeety Feeds 4,000 On His Birthday

Indian Businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) celebrated his birthday in a unique way this year by feeding over 2,176 inmates.

Mr. Jeety performed the feeding exercise at the Monrovia Central Prison or South Beach in central Monrovia and other locations in the capital where he usually feeds disadvantaged youths.

Mr. Jeety provided hot meals to those in need and also revealed his desire to rehabilitate disadvantaged youth and make a positive impact on Liberian society.

At the Monrovia Central Prison, Jeety fed 1,476 inmates with hot beans, soup, and rice, including the provision of several plates, soft drinks, sachets of water, and cake, among others, while over 700 underprivileged youths were also fed with the same hot meals.

In remarks, Mr. Jeety expressed his passion for helping those in need and his commitment to making a difference in the lives of disadvantaged youth and inmates.

He emphasized the importance of providing support and resources to help these individuals overcome their challenges and achieve their full potential.

"I believe every person deserves a second chance and the opportunity to turn their lives around," he said.

Jeety maintained, "So, by providing meals and support to those in need, we can help them build a better future for themselves and their communities, and I believe that by investing in Liberian youth."

"By providing them with the tools they need to succeed, we can create a brighter future for everyone, and this is something that I am committed to doing until my last breath, or maybe if the government says I should stop," he added.

Jeety's dedication to helping others stems from his humble beginning in India, where he faced many challenges and obstacles that could have easily derailed his path to success.

However, through hard work, determination, and the support of his parents, Jeety was able to overcome these challenges and build a successful business empire across Liberia. The biggest is his newly established state-of-the-art Jeety Rubber factory in Weala, Margibi County.

As a successful businessman, Jeety is using his resources to give back to those who are facing similar struggles. Through his philanthropic gesture, he has employed several Liberians at his businesses.

At the same time, he called on other business personnel and philanthropists to buttress his effort to create more opportunities for disadvantaged youth and ensure that everyone has access to a better life.

Thousands of ordinary Liberians, mostly at-risk youth and inmates who benefit from Mr. Jeety's hot meals, lauded him for his humanitarian gesture and continuous impact on their lives.

"What I'm doing gives me happiness, to see there's a need to provide food for those in need, those who cannot afford it, especially the disadvantaged youth," he said.

"This I'm doing is God's will, and you do not count God's blessings. This is my happiness, and I'm going to keep assisting the poor and the needy to the end of my life," he added.

The Jeety hot food distribution started in 2020 when the Indian businessman used his resources to distribute hot meals among at-risk youth and essential items to the public.