Liberia: President Boakai Suspends the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (Lta)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H. E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has suspended, with immediate effect, Madam Edwina C. Zackpah, Mr. Israel Akinsanya, Mr. Zotawon D. Titus, Mr. James Gbarwea, and Mr. Osborne K. Diggs, Chairperson and Commissioners, respectively, of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority for allegations of questionable financial transactions and other malpractices at the Authority.

The President has requested a comprehensive audit of the LTA by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to investigate the allegations at the Authority.

He urged the suspended officials to cooperate fully with the GAC as they undertake the investigation.

The Liberian Leader expressed confidence that the investigation would reveal any financial impropriety and help identify corrective measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The LTA is a critical institution responsible for regulating the telecommunications sector in the country and the institution should uphold high standards of integrity and accountability in carrying out its mandate.

The suspension of the Chairperson and Commissioners is a clear indication of the President's confidence in his Administration's commitment to ensuring that the LTA operates in the best interest of the Liberian people.

The President has emphasized that the Government is committed to promoting transparency and accountability in all sectors and urged all public officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in carrying out their duties to the Liberian people.