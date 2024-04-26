Ghana: Negotiation for Funding Underway to Complete Sekondi Interchange - Roads Minister

Government is negotiating with its creditors in a bid to secure funding to restart and complete the PTC Interchange Project in the twin-city of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The multimillion-dollar road infrastructure project, which commenced in 2020 to ease traffic congestion at a critical junction linking the two cities, has been at a standstill for months.

Speaking during a working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, disclosed that the government was actively engaging creditors through the Ministry of Finance for a solution.

"The government, through the Ministry of Finance, is negotiating with its creditors for the resumption of work and completion of the project," he said.

The Minister acknowledged the frustrations of residents and businesses in the area, who have had to endure disruptions to their daily activities and economic life as a result of the project delays.

"I'm aware of the concerns of residents here in Sekondi-Takoradi about the inconvenience that this construction has brought to them," he stated.

To provide interim relief, Mr Asenso-Boakye revealed that, part of the existing contract with the Chinese construction firm Sino-Hydro would be separated and awarded to a new contractor alongside fresh funding to carry out minimal works that can ease the current situation.