Ghana: Negotiation for Funding Underway to Complete Sekondi Interchange - Roads Minister

26 April 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

Government is negotiating with its creditors in a bid to secure funding to restart and complete the PTC Interchange Project in the twin-city of Sekondi-Takoradi.

The multimillion-dollar road infrastructure project, which commenced in 2020 to ease traffic congestion at a critical junction linking the two cities, has been at a standstill for months.

Speaking during a working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, disclosed that the government was actively engaging creditors through the Ministry of Finance for a solution.

"The government, through the Ministry of Finance, is negotiating with its creditors for the resumption of work and completion of the project," he said.

The Minister acknowledged the frustrations of residents and businesses in the area, who have had to endure disruptions to their daily activities and economic life as a result of the project delays.

"I'm aware of the concerns of residents here in Sekondi-Takoradi about the inconvenience that this construction has brought to them," he stated.

To provide interim relief, Mr Asenso-Boakye revealed that, part of the existing contract with the Chinese construction firm Sino-Hydro would be separated and awarded to a new contractor alongside fresh funding to carry out minimal works that can ease the current situation.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.