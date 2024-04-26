Kenya: FRC Staff Conclude Benchmarking Visit to Kenya

Staff of Nigeria's Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) recently completed a 1-week benchmarking and peer learning visit to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) of Kenya, facilitated and sponsored by the IMF's African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa (AFRITAC West 2) based in Accra.

The visit was designed to enhance knowledge sharing and best practices in managing public finance responsibilities and ecosystems between the two organizations.

Welcoming the 8-member team back to the Commission's Abuja office, the Executive Chairman of the FRC, Victor Muruako, emphasized the importance of training and peer learning activities in building the capacity of the Commission's staff to carry out their mandate.

He expressed gratitude to the IMF, the Government of Kenya, and the Government of Nigeria for the valuable opportunity availed FRC staff to share knowledge with an established fiscal council, such as the Kenyan PBO.

The Chairman directed the participants to produce an actionable report that will inspire the implementation of new strategies within the Commission.

During their visit, the FRC team engaged with the Kenyan Commission on Revenue Allocation, the Office of the Auditor General, and the Controller of Budget, as well as the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning.