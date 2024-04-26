Nigeria: Ondo Govt Suspend State-Owned Football Agency Boss

The General Manager of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), Tunde Ogunja has been suspended from overseeing the agency.

Ogunja's suspension as the head of the football agency was announced by the state commissioner for youth development and sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, on Tuesday.

Mr Yusuf-Oguleye said Mr Ogunja was removed after the expiration of his contract with the agency and parts of the bid to reposition sporting activities in the state.

He also directed the authorities of the football agency to furnish him with the spending of the agency in the last six months.

"We won't allow cartel and cabal to survive and I am determined to move the ministry forward. I therefore call for understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders for effective performance."

The commissioner, however, promised to reposition the sports ministry for its performance and development.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said he would soon meet with the technical crews of both the Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens following their low performance in their respective leagues.

Mr Yusuf-Ogunleye, who expressed his sadness at how the two-state clubs had been performing, directed the establishment of a feeders team for sunshine queens.

He later announced the dissolution of committees and associations in the sports council, noting that their tenure had already expired since last year.

While promising to reconstitute a new committee that would add value to its development, Mr Yusuf-Ogunleye said he's ready to change some narratives with his second to the ministry.