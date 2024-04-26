Nigeria: Kwara Redeploys Media Staff

25 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has redeployed workers of some media houses.

The development, it was gathered, affected both print and broadcast media organisations of the government.

Checks by City & Crime revealed that over 40 staff, among them senior workers, were affected in the exercise which cut across Radio Kwara (20), Kwara Television (11) and The Herald newspaper (14); all of who were posted to the Ministry of Communication.

A staff of one of the media houses explained that, "So far we have 11 people from Kwara TV, 20 from Radio Kwara in two batches of 12 and 8 and 14 from The Herald.

"While some of the affected workers willingly indicated interest to cross over to the ministry, others had issues with their general managers over their execution of a recent agitation that led to a one-day warning strike, which was later resolved."

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Bola Olukoju, said, "The exercise is part of restructuring our media houses to reposition them in line with the mandate of the present administration."

