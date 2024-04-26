Nigeria: 2027 - Makinde Hints On Preferred Successor

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said only candidates below 52 years of age will have his support in the governorship race come 2027.

The governor disclosed this yesterday at the Debo Ogundoyin Students' Legislative Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. He charged the youths to be resolute in pursuing their dreams, using himself as an example.

While disqualifying intending aspirants within an age range, the governor stressed that he would not support any candidate above 52 years of age for the position of governor of the state.

"When I came in as governor of Oyo State at 51, some people believed it was impossible, and against all odds, the impossibility became a possibility. I have decided that come 2027, I will not support any candidate above the age of 52 in my party," he said.

The governor also said he would join others as a worthy ally to prepare Nigerian youths for the future, adding: "We may not be able to prepare the future for the youth, but we can prepare the youth for the future."

The governor also used the opportunity to reassure Oyo State students of his administration's commitment to their welfare, stating that he had signed all the documents for the payment of bursary awards to them and that the disbursement would take place in due course.