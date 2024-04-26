Nigeria: Premium Pension Appoints New Directors

25 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Latifat Suleiman

The Board of Premium Pension Limited recently announced the appointments of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Mohammed A. Abubakar, Architect Sale Yunusa, Mr. Mohammed Jibrin Barde and Mr. Bappayo Yahaya as new Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

A statement by the Company on Wednesday said the directors will bring their wealth of experience to drive growth of the company.

"Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar is a legal luminary and astute administrator and brings a wealth of legal expertise and extensive experience in public service to his role as a Director at Premium Pension. .

"Also, Arc. Sale Muhammed Yunusa is a seasoned Architect with a wealth of experience spanning over four decades. He was former General Manager/Chief Executive of the Bauchi State Housing Authority.

"Muhammad Jibrin Barde is a distinguished professional in finance, risk management, law, and international business, with a career spanning various financial institutions, including Union Bank of Nigeria and Citibank N.A.

Barde's visionary leadership led to the establishment of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited in 2015.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.