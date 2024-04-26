Nigeria: Premium Pension Appoints New Directors

The Board of Premium Pension Limited recently announced the appointments of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Mohammed A. Abubakar, Architect Sale Yunusa, Mr. Mohammed Jibrin Barde and Mr. Bappayo Yahaya as new Non-Executive Directors of the Company.

A statement by the Company on Wednesday said the directors will bring their wealth of experience to drive growth of the company.

"Dr. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar is a legal luminary and astute administrator and brings a wealth of legal expertise and extensive experience in public service to his role as a Director at Premium Pension. .

"Also, Arc. Sale Muhammed Yunusa is a seasoned Architect with a wealth of experience spanning over four decades. He was former General Manager/Chief Executive of the Bauchi State Housing Authority.

"Muhammad Jibrin Barde is a distinguished professional in finance, risk management, law, and international business, with a career spanning various financial institutions, including Union Bank of Nigeria and Citibank N.A.

Barde's visionary leadership led to the establishment of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited in 2015.