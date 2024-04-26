Nigeria: Fubara, Wike's Rift Deepens As 2 Commissioners Resign Over Redeployment

The rift between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and estranged godfather, widened yesterday with the resignation of two pro-Wike commissioners in the state cabinet.

Professor Zacchacus Adangor and Isaac Kamalu, the two commissioners who tendered their resignations yesterday, were among the nine commissioners who, late last year, resigned when the rift between Fubara and Wike, the FCT minister, began.

Their resignations were reported as a show of loyalty to Wike, who wants to control the politics and governance in the oil-rich state, having helped Fubara become the governor against all odds.

They were all, however, re-absorbed into the cabinet following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu as part of the controversial eight-point peace deal signed by the warring parties.

However, with the rift continuing with no end in sight, Adangor and Kamalu were redeployed to other ministries without the state government providing any reason for the 'minor' cabinet reshuffling announced on Tuesday.

Adangor, who hitherto was the commissioner for justice and the Attorney General of the state, was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties domiciled in the Governor's Office, while Kamalu, the erstwhile commissioner for Finance, was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

In a letter made available to journalists yesterday, both Wike's loyalists rejected their redeployment and tendered their resignation.

In his letter of resignation dated April 24, 2024, addressed to the Secretary of the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, Adangor said he was no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of Fubara.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He accused the governor of willfully interfering with his duties as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice by directing him not to defend, oppose, or appear in suits instituted against the Attorney-General and Government of Rivers State by persons he alleged were admittedly hired and sponsored by the government of Rivers State.

He said, having served as a cabinet member of the Rivers government for the past five years, he had no option but to resign and save his reputation.

Like Adangor, Kamalu, who served as Wike's commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning (2015-2019) and Finance (2019-2023) before his reappointment by Fubara in the same capacity, cited the absence of peace in Rivers State despite the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu in December.

He said it was impossible for him to give his best in an atmosphere of rancour.

"It is very difficult to deliver good governance where there is acrimony and discord. It is not the point of service that is important, but the climate. Our present circumstances make service delivery extremely challenging. I still hold the belief that it is never too late for peace," he added.