Nigeria: A Dirge for PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the brink of implosion; its recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting sealed its fate. Despite being aware of the party's numerous challenges, including the destructive influence of former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, NEC failed to take decisive action.

This inaction has pushed the party closer to its demise. And now, the main opposition party Nigeria can boast of is doing the macabre dance, gyrating on its own grave, leaving the country on the verge of becoming a one-party state.

I like and hate the PDP in equal measure, hence my difficulty in deciding whether to laugh or lament its current state, which is clearly compounded by NEC's error of judgment.

Digging into the past

PDP's contributions to Nigeria's development are indisputable. As a dominant political party in Nigeria since the return to democracy in 1999, the party made some significant contributions, including playing a crucial role in consolidating democracy, ensuring peaceful transitions of power, and promoting political stability.

The party implemented various economic reforms, such as the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS) and the Vision 20:2020 program, aimed at promoting economic growth and development, even as it invested in infrastructure development, including road construction and power generation.

As a party in government, the PDP established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit, otherwise known as Due Process Unit; Sovereign Wealth Fund and Development Bank, among others.

When the PDP assumed power in 1999, Nigeria's economy by GDP size was $57.48 billion and 51st largest in terms of global ranking by GDP size. In 2006, it improved to $222.79 billion and became the 33rd largest economy. It was $568.50 billion, 22nd largest economy in 2014 and $492.44bn, and 24th largest in 2015. Of course, these contributions are not without controversy.

However, by 2023 after 8 years of APC rule, the nation's GDP size went down to $374.95 billion, making Nigeria the 42nd largest economy. This year, Nigeria's economy is estimated at $252.74 billion, making it the 53rd in global ranking.

After so much battering by the APC government, Nigeria dropped to fourth position on the IMF's list of largest economies in Africa 2024. In the last nine years, the APC has done tremendous damage to the Nigerian economy.

Unfortunately, the PDP failed to provide effective opposition to the ruling APC. Its inability to address its internal issues and hold APC's feet to the fire has led to its downfall.

Missed opportunity

The last NEC meeting of the PDP which was held exactly seven days ago provided the party the last chance to wield the big stick on some of its members who have constituted stumbling blocks, to reinvent itself. Sadly, the party failed to utilise the opportunity.

Arguably, Wike is PDP's biggest nightmare. He openly campaigned against the party's presidential candidate in the last election and dealt a fatal blow to whatever chances the party had at the poll. I was perplexed when the party couldn't muster the courage to suspend him and some members of his G-5 group when it held the first NEC meeting after the 2023 polls.

Like most Nigerians, especially those who are worried that the party was losing its ability to provide viable opposition to the inept APC, I thought the PDP NEC will punish members who indulge in anti-party activities, disband the National Working Committee which is largely seen as Wike's pliable tool, and install a new chair that will reposition the party. That never happened.

In a statement devoid of incisive stance issued at the end of its meeting, the NEC lauded members' "collective resilience, steadfastness and commitment towards the unity, stability and sustenance of the party"

It commended members for "resisting the antics of the divisive and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC), especially its desperation to emasculate the opposition and foist a one-Party State on our nation." Yet, it failed to suspend Wike and his co-conspirators who are helping APC to entrench a one-party state.

Rather than address its challenges without delay, the PDP NEC merely shifted the leadership tussle to August, and in so doing, provided ample time for those bent on nailing the party's coffin.

Wike above the party?

It is true that Wike's actions, particularly his open campaign against the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, have dealt a fatal blow to the party. Yet, the NEC failed to suspend him and other high-profile members engaged in anti-party activities. This inaction has emboldened Wike, encouraging him to continue damaging the party from within.

PDP members can elect to live in self-denial but it is now crystal clear to many that Wike is untouchable. If not, how come after what passed for a long meeting the NEC lacked the balls to suspend the man who has done colossal damage, the sort never experienced in the party's history?

Even though Wike still parades himself as a PDP member, he is, through his association with the APC government, doing incalculable damage to the PDP and the party is allowing him to get away with it.

It is true that the stage for PDP's demise was set when, in the build up to the 2015 polls, some PDP governors and other bigwigs, built alliance with the opposition, which was instrumental to GEJ losing power. Perhaps, the party survived this long because they were modest enough to defect from the party instead of staying to fight it from within like Wike is currently doing. The FCT minister has, through his actions, made it clear that he will, like he did during the 2023 polls, work for PBAT and the APC in future elections. So why is PDP still keeping him?

Why can't the party ask Wike to either toe the path of decency, honourably resign and join his new found love- the APC - or be suspended? How come the party is allowing an NWC that is pliable to a man that has done such huge damage to continue in office?

PDP is a walking dead and its demise is consequent upon its own indecision. Its failure to address internal conflicts and provide effective opposition has led to its downfall. As Nigeria inches closer to becoming a one-party state, I am left with no choice than to ponder a befitting epitaph for the PDP.