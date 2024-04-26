Nigeria: 2 Wike's Loyalists Resign From Fubara's Cabinet

Less than 24 hours after his redeployment to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor's Office), former Rivers State attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, has resigned from the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Also, the former Rivers State commissioner for finance, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Empowerment, Hon. Issac Kamalu, has resigned from his appointment as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council.

Kamalu's resignation came barely two hours after the former attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, tendered his resignation letter.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, had on Tuesday evening announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, which saw Adangor moved to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor's Office) while the former commissioner for finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu, was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment and Economic Empowerment.

The duo are die-hard loyalists of the immediate-past governor of the state and incumbent minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Kamalu, in a letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, through the secretary to the state government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said it was a letdown on him to be redeployed when he has contributed immensely to the economic growth of the state.

Adangor, in a letter titled, "Cabinet Reshuffle: Notice of rejection of redeployment and resignation from the Rivers State Executive Council", said his exit took effect from April 24, 2024.

The letter, which was addressed to the SSG, accused the governor of deliberately interfering in his duties as the attorney-general of the state.

It reads in part: "My attention has been drawn to your letter dated 23rd April 2024 and widely circulated on social media, whereby I was deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor's Office).

"Further to your referenced letter, I hereby give you notice of my rejection of the said redeployment and resignation from Rivers State executive council with effect from 24th April 2024.

"I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, in any capacity whatsoever.

"It is important to mention that the governor of Rivers State, in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Rivers State, by directing me not to defend, oppose, or appear in suits instituted against the attorney-general and government of Rivers State by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the government of Rivers State.

"That having served the government and people of Rivers State dutifully as a member of the Rivers State executive council for the past five years, it has become imperative for me to quit the administration in order to preserve my reputation. I wish the administration of His Excellency well," he said.