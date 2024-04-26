Nigeria: Disquiet As PDP Holds Ondo Governorship Primary Today

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded arrangements for its primary election to choose its candidate for the November 16 2024 governorship election.

The primary will be held at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome), Akure, the state capital.

A total of 627 delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state are expected to elect the standard bearer of the party for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued by the state publicity secretary of the party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, a Seven-man Primary Election Committee, headed by Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will conduct the exercise.

Recall that seven aspirants were cleared by the Senator Sam Egwu Screening Committee to participate in the primary election.

The aspirants include the former deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajay, former Commissioner for Environment, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, former Commissioner of Information in the state, John Ola- Mafo, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa and Engr. Adeolu Akinwumi.

According to Peretei, the accreditation of delegates will commence at 10:00 am by the committee while the election will be followed.

Peretei, however, warned those who are not delegates or have no business at the venue to keep a reasonable distance from the arena.

The PDP primaries follows last Saturday's All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election which was won by Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Ayedatiwa's victory has been trailed by protests from other aspirants over claims of irregularities.

So far, six out of the 15 APC aspirants have filed formal protest against the outcome of the exercise. They are Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), former Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, a serving House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo and Barrister Gbenga Edema, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and Engr. Omogoroye.

However, an attempt to produce a PDP consensus candidate had failed to materialise despite a party stakeholders' meetings in Akure.

Former governor and PDP leader in the state, Olusegun Mimiko had led a series of meetings in pursuit of a sole candidacy for the party.

However, in a bid to contain an arrested pre-primary crisis, the national leadership of the PDP had met with aspirants on March 5, 2024.