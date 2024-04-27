Kenya: City Hall Waives Building Renovations Fees in Response to Floods

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has waived statutory fees for renovations and repair of buildings due flood related destruction as a move to augment flood response.

The directive was issued Friday evening in an internal memo by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Governor pointed out that the waiver will only apply to those who will provide evidence of impact by the floods to justify renovations.

"Governor Sakaja has directed that we exempt all statutory fees on all renovation and repair works applied to the county due to the effects of the raging floods experienced in the county," Acting County Secretary Patrick Analo advised.

"Note that those who apply must provide evidence of impact by the floods, which should be attached to the application before processing renovations/repairs permit," he added.

Hundred of properties including residentials buildings and infrastructure have been severely destroyed in the city following the heavy downpour that is currently being experienced, leading to hundreds of families being displaced.

The Kenya Red Cross Friday said it was conducting a needs assessment for the affected families and pledged to provide temporary shelter to the displaced families.

"Additionally, plans are underway to provide temporary shelter to accommodate those affected, further extending our support and care," it stated.

