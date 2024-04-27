Kenya: Tarda Issues Flooding Alert As Masinga Dam Overflows

Nairobi — The Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority(TARDA) has urged residents to exercise vigilance following the overflowing of the Masinga dam due to heavy rains.

In the advisory issued Friday evening ,TARDA said that the dam is experiencing spillage, resulting in accelerated water flow downstream.

This, the authority said, could pose danger to those residing around the dam and called on residents to be on the lookout and adhere to advisories from authorities.

"We urge residents to remain vigilant and follow any advisories issued by local authorities," the Authority said.

TARDA stated that it is collaborating with relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation.

The Authority indicated that it will continue to provide necessary advisories to ensure the well-being of everyone in the area.

"Your safety remains our utmost priority," TARDA assured.

Commissioned in 1982, the Masinga multipurpose reservoir lies 150 km from Nairobi via Nairobi - Thika - Kangonde - Embu highway about 70Km from Embu town. Masinga dam has a capacity of 1.56 billion cubic metres of water capable of generating 40MW.

The reservoir has a natural spillway and an emergency spillway to mitigate against flooding. The spillways support water regulation throughout the year.

Government-owned energy producer KenGen uses the dam for electricity generation.

TARDA's warning signaling possible flooding comes amid heavy rains in different parts of the country resulting g to deaths and displacement.

As of Friday evening, at least 70 people had lost their lives across the country due to floods.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts