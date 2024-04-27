Sierra Leone National Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Sierra Leone as you celebrate 63 years of independence.

We value Sierra Leone's commitment to upholding and implementing the Agreement for National Unity to ensure long-term peace and stability and to strengthen the nation's democratic institutions. As partners and friends, including on the UN Security Council, our shared vision for a bright future for all Sierra Leoneans drives our desire to empower all those working to create a more equitable, peaceful, and inclusive society.

I send my best wishes to the people of Sierra Leone. I look forward to deepening our close partnership and advancing our shared goals in the year to come.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State