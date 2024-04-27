Kenya: Wetangula Urges Households in Flood-Prone Areas to Vacate

Bungoma — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urge people living on river banks to vacate to avoid disaster caused by flooding at a time when heavy rains are pounding the country.

Wetangula asked families living in flood-prone areas to voluntarily move out to avoid loss of lives to the raging waters.

"Metrological department has announced that parts of the country will receive heavy rain, this poses a risk to people living along river banks they should priotise their safety by moving to safer places," said Wetangula.

The Speaker spoke when he addressed mourners in separate funeral services of Albina Nekesa Nganga and Noah Lusaka in Bungoma County on Saturday.

The Speaker called on the National government and county administrators to ensure that people exposed to dangers of being swept by floods voluntarily move out to higher areas to save lives.

He added that the government has rolled out rescue missions and plans to help victims displaced by the floods.

"The president has directed Interior and Arid and Semi Arid ministries to move into action and rescue flood victims and also assist those left homeless. I urge other humanitarian organisations to supplement government efforts too" he said.

Wetangula said parts of Nairobi have been adversely affected by the floods due to poor planning and allowing investors to build structures in places meant for drainage.

"Officers who have been given responsibility of planning for the city have let us down by allowing buildings to be put up in places meant for drainage," said Wetangula, warning that such officers must be held responsible.

The Speaker urged the Nairobi county government to invest in making drainages and unblocking existing ones to ensure free flow of rain waters and avoid flooding that has displaced people.

Sirisia MP John Waluke said government should be prepared for disasters to save lives when calamities strike.

"Preparedness by the government to deal with disasters is wanting," said Waluke.

Wetang'ula exuded confidence over the growth of Bungoma town ahead of hosting Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1.

Bungoma will become the second county in the former Western Province to host a national and state event after Kakamega that hosted Mashujaa Day celebrations during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's second term.

The event saw a turnaround of Kakamega town with Speaker Wetangula saying the growth will manifest in Bungoma, too

The Speaker noted that he was impressed with ongoing preparations in Bungoma town ahead of the celebrations that will be held at Kanduyi stadium and presided over by President William Ruto.

"This is the first time a national holiday will be held in Bungoma town. We are going to gain a lot from hosting the president," he said.

He asked residents to support efforts by the both national and county government to give the town a facelift.

Among the benefits is street lighting, upgrading of Kanduyi stadium, tarmacking of key urban roads and beautification of the town to attract investments.

Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli said the town has the potential of being the business hub of the region.

Other MPs who accompanied the Speaker John Chikati, Martin Pepela, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Dan Wanyama, Dismus Barasa, Jack Wamboka, Cathrine Wambilyanga, Emanuel Wangwe and former cabinet ministers Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and Musikari Kombo.

