Kenya: Nairobi Red Cross Appeals for Donations As Flooding Displaces Hundreds

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross - Nairobi has called out for food and nonfood contributions to the families affected by floods in different parts of the city.

Red Cross stated that it has already provided, 94 families in the Majengo area with essential non-food items, including kitchen sets, mats, and water jerricans, but more aid is needed.

"Earlier today, we provided essential non-food items, including kitchen sets, mats, and water jerricans, to 94 families affected by the heavy rain in the Majengo Area of Nairobi," the aide agency said on Friday.

"Acknowledging that our support may not have fully met their needs, we believe that every contribution counts and will bring significant relief to those impacted," it added.

Hundreds of families in different parts of Nairobi and nearby areas were marooned and displaced by floods following heavy rains experienced since Monday.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna stressed that the Nairobi County Government is overwhelmed and emergency services need to swiftly step in so that more lives may be saved.

"The situation in Nairobi has escalated to extreme levels. The County Government for all its efforts is overwhelmed. We need all national emergency services mobilized to save lives," he stated.

The Kenya Red Cross has assured that it is conducting a needs assessment for the affected families and has further pledged to provide temporary shelter to the displaced families.

"Additionally, plans are underway to provide temporary shelter to accommodate those affected, further extending our support and care," the agency stated.

