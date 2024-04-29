Nigeria: FG Approves Design of Sokoto-Badagry Road Project

Minister of works, Engr David Umahi, says President Bola Tinubu has approved the design of Sokoto-Badagry Highway project as part of efforts to improve economic diversification in the country.

The minister made the disclosure during the inspection of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and the federal government gazetted right-of-way in Lagos.

Umahi said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project would be constructed within the "two-term tenure" of President Tinubu administration.

The minister said the government was committed to improving economic diversification of the country through development of road projects to improve economic corridors for business growth.

Umahi said the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is 1,000 kilometres, adding that the project had been designed and approved by the Tinubu's administration as part of the Renewed Hope agenda.

"We have another road project that will connect Enugu to Cameroon, Otukpo to Benue and Nasarawa," he said.

The minister said the federal government was also committed to building coastal roads in the South West, South-South, North West, North Central of the country as part of its legacy project.

Umahi clarified that the coastal highway project would directly impact on the economy, bring in foreign investors, improve ROI, bring in budding investors and attract multinationals into the country's economic hub while improving the GDP.

He warned that those who have strayed into government lands would be properly addressed as the lands, shorelines along the federal government gazetted right-of-way would be reclaimed.