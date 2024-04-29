Kenya: Over 20 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes in Garissa

Nairobi — A tragic boat capsizing on the Garissa - Madogo road late Sunday has left over 20 feared dead.

Locals said 53 people, mainly women and children were onboard, with 16 rescued.

"37 people are missing," said Former Isiolo Deputy Governor Simba Guleid.

Floods have claimed over 80 lives nationwide since March, displacing over 20,000, according to government statistics.

Witnesses said passengers resorted to the boat due to an impassable Garissa-Mororo Road.

Recent warnings from the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority about Masinga Dam spillage prompted evacuation advisories.

Despite efforts, over 2,000 families in Mororo and Hatata villages are homeless.

The region's plight reflects the broader impact of intensified rainfall linked to the El Nino weather pattern, with flash floods displacing over 130,000 people across 24,000 households.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people's lives and the world.

See author's posts