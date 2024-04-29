South Africa: Corruption Allegations Rock Higher Education Ministry - South African News Briefs - April 29, 2024

Corruption Allegations Rock Higher Education Ministry

Blade Nzimande, in his second term as Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, appointed Andile Nongogo as CEO and Ernest Khosa as chairperson of the board at NSFAS, despite their histories of questionable financial practices, reports News24. Nongogo, previously involved in inflated payments at SSETA, canceled a tender for a payment agent at NSFAS, then reinstated it with altered requirements benefiting newly established fintech firms. Khosa, with a past mired in irregularities, oversaw the board's inaction despite clear evidence of corruption. After OUTA's exposé, Werksmans identified irregularities in the tender process, but only Nongogo was dismissed. Recordings revealed discussions of corruption involving Khosa, Ntumba, and Maluleke, prompting further investigations. Nzimande dissolved the board before the TGR report's release, leaving Freeman Nomvalo to lead NSFAS's overhaul.

Gauteng Police Shoot Dead Alleged N3 Blue Light Robbery Gang Members

Three alleged criminals, believed to be part of gangs conducting blue light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg, were fatally shot by SAPS in Gauteng after a high-speed chase, reports IOL. The suspects, posing as police officers, engaged in a shootout with police before three were killed, while another escaped on foot. Police recovered unlicensed firearms, ammunition, blue lights, and their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux. A multidisciplinary team, including various law enforcement units, was involved in the operation. The incident follows previous reports of the gang terrorizing motorists, including hijackings and robberies, prompting increased efforts to combat such criminal activities along the N3 highway.

Police Uncover R15 Million Stolen Minerals in Joburg Warehouse Bus

A police task team investigating mineral theft in the Richards Bay area uncovered stolen minerals worth approximately R15 million at a warehouse in Johannesburg, reports TimesLIVE. The minerals, traced back to Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), were being repackaged for sale to international buyers after being diverted from the Richards Bay Harbour. The syndicate involved allegedly transported fake minerals to the harbor while diverting the genuine ones to Johannesburg. This discovery follows a previous bust at a Durban warehouse, where arrests were made. Authorities are now searching for the owner of the Johannesburg warehouse as investigations into the syndicate continue.

Court Overturns Mosque Leadership Removal Over Procedural Irregularities s

The Western Cape High Court overturned the outcome of a motion of no confidence in the leadership of Masjidul Jaamia Kalk Bay, ruling that proper procedures were not followed during the vote, reports News24. The dispute arose from dissatisfaction among congregants regarding poor attendance and lack of community outreach. The previous office bearers, ousted in the motion, challenged the decision, claiming irregularities such as votes from non-affiliated individuals. Judge Constance Nziweni emphasized the importance of adhering to lawful procedures in religious bodies, noting that the mosque's constitution did not provide for a motion of no confidence. The court ordered the reinstatement of the old office bearers and instructed the new committee to hand over control and account for collected funds.

