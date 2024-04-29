Liberia: NEC Declares Twayen, Sokan Winners of By-Elections

The by-elections were conducted across Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties to fill vacancies left after then-sitting Nimba Senator Jeremiah Koung was elected as Liberia's Vice President and the death of Grand Gedeh Representative-elect Erol Madison Gwion.

By Naneka A. Hoffman

Monrovia, April 29, 2024: The National Elections Commission (NEC) has declared Nya D. Twayen and Jeremiah Garwo Sokan the winners of the legislative by-elections in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties, respectively.

Twayen contested the Nimba senatorial by-election as the candidate of the ruling Unity Party (UP), while Sokan contested in the Grand Gedeh representative by-election as an independent candidate for Electoral District #1.

NEC chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah announced the final election results from the by-election over the weekend.

Sokan received the highest number of votes (3,168) constituting 30.74 percent of valid votes.

Madam Browne-Lansanah added that Twayen also received the highest votes, 67,138 constituting 59.27 percent of valid votes.

Announcing the results, Madam Browne-Lansanah said the electorate of Nimba and Grand Gedeh District #1 went to the polls on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, to elect a Senator and a member of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Madam Browne-Lansanah explained that the by-elections in Nimba and District #1, Grand Gedeh Counties, were conducted peacefully.

She disclosed that the tally process began on 24 April 2024 at the two magisterial offices in Nimba (Sanniquellie, Upper Nimba) and (Tappita, Lower Nimba) as well as the Grand Gedeh magisterial office in Zwedru in the presence of candidates' agents and independent observers.

The NEC Chairperson detailed that the tallied results from magisterial offices have been progressively transmitted to the Data Center at NEC Headquarters in Monrovia.

Madam Browne-Lansanah thanked the people of Nimba County and Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County, for their peaceful participation in the 23 April 2024 by-elections.

She extended the NEC's thanks to the Government of Liberia for providing the funds to conduct the by-elections.

Additionally, she applauded the Ministry of Justice and the Joint Security for maintaining the peace during the by-election process.

She further thanked the temporary staff, NEC employees, and the NEC management team for their diligence in preparing for and executing their duties during the 23 April polls.

She appreciated owners of properties used as NEC voting precincts, saying the Commission remains grateful for their patriotism and selfless love for the country.

The Commission also applauded the general support of local, regional, and international organizations, including Democracy International, LEON, EISA, and ECC, among others, and all national, regional, and international observers who observed.