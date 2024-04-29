Liberia: LDEA Chief Rallies Lawmakers to Combat Drugs

29 April 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) chief Col. Abraham Kromah is rallying lawmakers to join forces in the battle against drug abuse.

Liberia has seen years of widespread drug abuse among young people, many of whom have abandoned schools to live in cemeteries or terrorize peaceful citizens.

During a recent press conference, Director Kromah stated the critical role of both legislative bodies.

He cited a revelation from the USAID Country Director that a staggering 60% of Liberian youth, totaling 2.7 million individuals, are affected by drug abuse.

Acknowledging the urgent need for decisive action, Director Kromah emphasized the necessity of unified efforts to curb the spread of substance abuse within the nation.

However, Liberia's geographical vulnerabilities and existing law enforcement challenges have created favorable conditions for drug trafficking and consumption, hindering progress despite government initiatives.

In a frank assessment, Kromah attributed the current impasse to the fragmented approach to combating drug abuse.

He emphasized the imperative of legislative involvement to enact robust legislation, allocate necessary resources, and implement effective strategies.

"By leveraging the collective strength of the nation's political leadership," Kromah noted, "Liberia can strengthen its defenses against the pervasive threat of drug abuse."

Furthermore, Kromah highlighted ongoing partnerships with the Liberia National Police and community residents to raise awareness about the risks associated with drugs and the consequences of involvement in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, he noted that the recent increase in the commodity prices on the Liberian markets is due to their intensified efforts against drug trafficking and called for additional funding for intelligence operations to combat drugs holistically across Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.