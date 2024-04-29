Liberia: LDEA Chief Rallies Lawmakers to Combat Drugs

Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) chief Col. Abraham Kromah is rallying lawmakers to join forces in the battle against drug abuse.

Liberia has seen years of widespread drug abuse among young people, many of whom have abandoned schools to live in cemeteries or terrorize peaceful citizens.

During a recent press conference, Director Kromah stated the critical role of both legislative bodies.

He cited a revelation from the USAID Country Director that a staggering 60% of Liberian youth, totaling 2.7 million individuals, are affected by drug abuse.

Acknowledging the urgent need for decisive action, Director Kromah emphasized the necessity of unified efforts to curb the spread of substance abuse within the nation.

However, Liberia's geographical vulnerabilities and existing law enforcement challenges have created favorable conditions for drug trafficking and consumption, hindering progress despite government initiatives.

In a frank assessment, Kromah attributed the current impasse to the fragmented approach to combating drug abuse.

He emphasized the imperative of legislative involvement to enact robust legislation, allocate necessary resources, and implement effective strategies.

"By leveraging the collective strength of the nation's political leadership," Kromah noted, "Liberia can strengthen its defenses against the pervasive threat of drug abuse."

Furthermore, Kromah highlighted ongoing partnerships with the Liberia National Police and community residents to raise awareness about the risks associated with drugs and the consequences of involvement in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, he noted that the recent increase in the commodity prices on the Liberian markets is due to their intensified efforts against drug trafficking and called for additional funding for intelligence operations to combat drugs holistically across Liberia.