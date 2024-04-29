Nigeria: NDLEA Nabs Man Carrying 4,000 Tramadol Pills in Lagos Airport

29 April 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a male passenger carrying 4,000 tramadol pills at the Muhammad Murtala International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA officers at the gate 'C 'departure hall of the Lagos airport on Friday foiled the suspect's attempt to export the pills to Malpensa, Italy, on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

He said that the psychoactive substance was found concealed in women's wear, granulated melon packed in the suspect's backpack, and another bag containing food items.

"In his statement, the suspect, who is a frequent flyer, confessed he was hired for 700 euros on successful delivery of the consignment in Italy," he said.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa, NDLEA operatives arrested a 28-year-old woman on April 24 in Amarata area of Yenagoa.

Babafemi said that she was arrested for producing and distributing cakes laced with illicit drugs, especially cannabis sativa.

According to him, at the time of her arrest, substantial number of the drugged cakes weighing 1.5kg were recovered from her.

Also, a 20-year-old hair stylist and a dispatch rider were arrested on March 10 by NDLEA operatives in Yenagoa for a similar offence.

Another person was arrested with 24,180 ampoules of pentazocine injection weighing 135.5 kilogrammes at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

Babafemi said that a teenager was also nabbed with 20.700kg of cannabis when his house in Shuware area of Mubi, Adamawa State, was raided on April 26.

In another development, no less than 310.7 kg of cannabis was recovered on April 25 when NDLEA operatives raided parts of Mushin in Lagos State. (NAN)

