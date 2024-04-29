Eritrea: International Workers' Day Observance At Regional Levels

Asmara, 28 April, 2024 - International Workers' Day, 1 May, was enthusiastically observed in the Northern Red Sea and Gash Barka Regions under the theme "Professional Competence Development Stimulant."

In the port city of Massawa, the event organized on 25 April featured a briefing by Ms. Asmeret Tekeste, a member of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, on the meaning and objectives of the day.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the office of the PFDJ presented messages of solidarity.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, highlighted the significance of this historic day in the context of Eritrea's self-reliance and praised the contributions of Eritrean workers throughout the various stages of the country's history, particularly in the implementation of national development programs. Ms. Asmeret also urged the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers to enhance efforts in developing the overall capacity of workers.

Similarly, International Workers' Day was observed in the Gash Barka Region on 27 April in Barentu. Mr. Abdu Saleh, Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers' branch in the region, remarked that 1 May is a special day for workers to renew their pledge to strengthen participation in national affairs.

The branches of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and the National Union of Eritrean Women, along with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, presented messages of solidarity.

Mr. Kidus Misgun, Projects Coordinator of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in the region, reported that the confederation has provided vocational training to 68 workers, equipping them with various skills.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, emphasized the importance of organizing vocational training programs to boost the productivity of workers and called on the trainees to actively contribute to the nation-building process with the skills they have acquired.