Nigeria: 5 Cjtf Members Feared Dead, Others Wounded On Borno Highway

At least five civilian JTF members have been killed and unspecified others sustained varying degrees of injury when they stepped on landmines along the Maiduguri/Gomboru Ngala highway in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, sources said.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around Gajibo village about 12:30pm on Saturday.

According to a security source who spoke to Daily Trust on Sunday, no fewer than five persons lost their lives when they stepped on landmines planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

"There were devastating landmines this afternoon around Gajibo community in Dikwa Local Government Area, killing at least five CJTF members and others seriously injured," the security source said.

A top CJTF commander in Maiduguri confirmed the attacked to our correspondent, adding they were on patrol when they mistakenly stepped on explosives near Gajibo village on Saturday afternoon.

He said they lost some members, but the details were not yet available at press time.

The Nigerian Army is yet to issue any statement on the incident.