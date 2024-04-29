Nigeria: 'You Lied - You Sacked Me' - Fatima Mai Zogale Replies Former Boss

Controversy has continued to trail the sack of Fatima Mai Zogale - a Moringa leaves vendor recently eulogised in a song released by ace political praise singer Dauda Adamu, aka Rarara.

Daily Trust reported that the newly released song titled 'Fatima Mai Zogale' after the vendor, is still eliciting reactions from members of the public.

The release of the song had resulted in the sack of Fatima by her boss Aisha, though she (Aisha) denied sacking her employee in a viral video.

But reacting to her former boss' denial of the sack, Fatima Mai Zogale said her boss Aisha, who owns the Moringa leaves shop located in Abuja, lied.

She, also in a viral video, released on Saturday, said "I heard my former boss saying that she did not sack me, that I lied. This is the second time I am having issues with her. During the fasting period, someone gave me two sets of textile materials and she demanded that I give her one but I refused because the person said I should take one and give one to my mother. That resulted in my sack. She lied.

"After fasting, she recalled me, saying there was no market and I came back. After two weeks, Rarara came to the shop to buy Zogale."

The song, 'Fatima Mai Zogale' has however remained the talk of the town as people keep expressing their views over the lyrics.

"I told him how I have been his fan after he said he is Rarara the musician. Two days later, I heard the song 'Fatima Mai Zogale'. At that time, I didn't even have an android phone, so someone played it for me and they later came to snap my picture where I was selling Zogale.

"Afterwards, Aisha asked if I have heard the song, and whether I was the one featured in the song. I told her to be patient, at least it was for all for us. That our Zogale is being advertised, and honestly, we made huge sales.

"She asked who instructed me to do that without her permission? She was angry that I didn't even call her on the phone to inform her and I apologised for the oversight. The following morning, she called and told me to go home because I have been sacked. I cried and apologised again but she insisted that I must go because they sang for me without even mentioning her name."

