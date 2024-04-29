Nigeria: Katsina Govt, Locals Mourn Slain Military Commander

The Katsina State Government and residents of the state are mourning a military commander, Major Mohammed, who was killed on Thursday by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The commander, a major, was ambushed and killed at an army camp located at Sabon Garin Dan'Ali, in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

He was killed around Malali village in Kankara Local Government Area when he responded to call for reinforcement.

He was the commanding officer of the base at Sabon Garin Dan-Ali on the Kankara/Dutsinma road.

Commenting on his death, the Katsina State Commissioner for Home Security, Dr Nasir Babangida Mu'azu, described his death as a great and painful loss to the state considering his immeasurable contributions in the fight against banditry.

He said that not long ago, the state government awarded a cash price of N2 million to the slain officer for his bravery in neutralising some fighters that belonged to the camp of a notorious bandit, Modi-Modi, who terrorised Safana area and its environs.

"In appreciation of his gallantry at that time, the governor awarded the sum of N2 million to him and I added N200,000 to it, all in a bid to appreciate and encourage him to do more.

"A letter of recommendation had been written to him; we were only waiting for the time to present it to him, but unfortunately, he was not to receive it personally. But I assure you that we will go ahead to give him that recommendation posthumously.

"We had a very robust relationship with him as a government. We are very proud of him and really mourn his death, but at the same time, we are happy for him to have attained this martyrdom. He was killed while on a good course of fighting criminality," he said.

Also speaking, a resident of Kankara who has been a beneficiary of the late major's bravery described him as a courageous soldier who was dedicated to his service.

"We have seen in him a commitment to end this banditry. He helped in the rescue of many kidnapped victims, and no matter what time of the day or night you called for his help, he would swiftly come to your aid.

"We hope the circumstances surrounding his death would be thoroughly investigated to establish if there was no involvement of saboteurs who are not happy with what he did in this fight," he said.

At the village where the camp he was heading is based, residents are also mourning his death, saying the late Major Mohammed was up and doing in all the adjoining local government areas whenever there were imminent threats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From all the villages in our local government, Danmusa here to Kurfi, Kankara, Safana and all these local government areas around, he would respond to calls and do his best to repel attacks.

"We pray for Allah to forgive him. We also pray that the new commander would emulate his courage and bravery and even surpass him," a resident of Gadawa said.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that Malali village where he was killed is along Zangon Pawwa road and the area is completely taken over by bandits.

It was also gathered that whenever there was an attack, security agents usually asked for reinforcement from the Maraban Dan'Ali camp and the late commander would promptly respond.

In recent times, Kankara Local Government Area has come under serious attacks, forcing residents to desert communities.