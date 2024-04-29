Nigeria: Science & Tech Minister Mourns Ayogu Eze

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has said the untimely departure of Senator Ayogu Eze marks a significant loss for both Enugu State and the nation at a crucial time in their democratic development.

The minister, who expressed deep sorrow over Senator Eze's death in a statement on Saturday, said he is a revered figure in Enugu State and a pivotal advocate for democracy in Nigeria.

"Throughout his career, Senator Eze was deeply involved in Nigeria's transition from military rule, actively contributing to the establishment of our current democratic framework. He was particularly noted for his roles in the Third Republic and as a member of the Transition to Civil Rule Committee," he said.

He further said Senator Eze's legislative tenure, including two terms as a Senator from 2007 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was marked by significant contributions to legislative reforms and a commitment to internal democracy.

"His efforts to ensure fair practices within political parties were exemplified by his legal challenges and advocacy for credible candidate nominations," he said.

The minister noted that after his time with the PDP, Senator Eze brought renewed energy to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he continued to influence governance with his strategic insight, culminating in his gubernatorial candidacy in the 2019 elections.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May God provide them with the strength to bear this great loss."