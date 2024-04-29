Kenya: Mai Mahiu-Narok Road Closed After Severe Crack Occurs

Nairobi — The Mai Mahiu - Narok road has been closed temporarily after a severe crack caused by flash floods occured.

Following this, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is urging motorists to explore alternative routes as it was unsafe for motorists.

"The cause of the crack has not been established, though preliminary report attributes it to the ongoing rains. Further, the area has in the past been affected by similar earth movements," KeNHA stated.

The authority stated that efforts are being made to repair the damaged portion of the road.

The road users were advised to use Narok-Kisiriri-Mau Summit -Njoro turn off(B18) Road to join Nakuru alternative routes and other destinations or Narok-Bomet-Kaplong(B6) Road and connect to Kaplong-Kericho(B7) Road as the alternative routes.

"Heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinale and Kijabe have led water courses to experience an upsurge which has led to the washing away of debris and several houses," KeNHA mentioned earlier.