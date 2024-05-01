Kenya Red Cross Rescues 11 People Stranded in Kitengela Floods

Nairobi — Eleven people and a dog were rescued by the Kenya Red Cross in Kitengela on Wednesday morning as floodwaters marooned several homes.

Heavy rainfall in the area submerged residences and severed roads, with Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the KAG area worst affected, stated the Kenya Red Cross.

Kenya Red Cross personnel were seen in online videos utilizing a boat to rescue stranded individuals, showcasing the dire situation caused by the flooding.

Across Kenya, heavy rainfall persists, anticipated to continue into June, exacerbating the flood crisis. The toll stands at over 170 fatalities and more than 102 injuries, with widespread destruction of property.

Government data indicates that over 30,099 households, affecting approximately 150,495 individuals, have been displaced by the floods, highlighting the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis.

In response to the ongoing weather pattern, Kenya Meteorological Department Director General David Gikungu issued a warning of exceptionally heavy rainfall expected on Thursday and Friday of this week, further heightening concerns about the already dire situation.