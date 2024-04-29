Ghana: NPP Presidential Candidate Dr Bawumia Begins Nationwide Campaign

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his campaign team are promising an issues-based campaign as he begins his nationwide presidential campaign ahead of the December 7 general election.

Beginning in the Eastern Region, one of the strongholds of the NPP, the campaign team, in a statement signed and copied the Ghanaian Times by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communication, said the campaign would focus on cogent, practical, and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that were most dear to the Ghanaian people.

The statement said Dr Bawumia and his campaign team would visit all 16 regions over the next month in this first round of campaigning.

"On his rounds, he will meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, students and visit businesses, including marketplaces, to interact with both traders and consumers. The candidate will engage the media, hold town hall meetings and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with the Ghanaian people," it said.

The statement said long before his election on November 4, 2023, and since then, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had been very active in having broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country, apart from fulfilling his busy schedule as vice president of the country.

It said the 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate and the party leadership had utilised these recent months to put structures, personnel, logistics and programmes in place to embark on a very comprehensive, inclusive, constructive, and impactful presidential and parliamentary campaign.

"As we enter the active phase of the 2024 Election campaigning, Dr Bawumia is buoyed up by the strong backing from our party's grass roots and the growing enthusiasm and confidence resonating throughout the entire party. This burgeoning energy signifies our preparedness for the activities that lie ahead in the upcoming contest," the statement said.

As Ghana moved into the next phase of its development, the statement said, it was more important than ever before to elect a leader that holds himself to the highest standards, a man of character, performance, work ethics, vision, programmes, wisdom, decisiveness, self-discipline, integrity, and a very high credibility.

"It's indisputable that in this regard, Dr Bawumia emerges as the most formidable Candidate," it said.

It said Dr Bawumia had shown in these eight years that he had more integrity, discipline, focus, ideas, and solutions than his main opponent showed in his eight years as vice president and president.

"It is without doubt that Dr Bawumia has proven to be solutions-oriented and remains committed to finding more solutions to Ghana's challenges if given the nod as president in the December 2024 elections," the statement said.

In terms of records, the campaign team holds that there is no denying the fact that there have been global economic challenges, and as a party, "we recognise the hardship that this global tragedy has presented to all Ghanaians and the world at large."

"It is, however, important to remember and highlight the many achievements of the NPP government in these seven years in constituencies and communities and to not allow anyone to rewrite the history of the previous NDC government. While we are confident, we don't have to rely on confidence alone; the numbers clearly show that the NPP government has consistently outperformed the NDC government and that it has done so despite historically unmatched global challenges," the statement said.