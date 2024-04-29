Nigeria: Four Killed, Many Injured As Herdsmen Attack Nimbo Community

Fear grips Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State following the gruesome murder of four members of the community by suspected herdsmen on Sunday evening.

The attack which occurred at Ugwuijoro community where the villagers had gathered to mourn the dead also left many injured.

Some of those killed were identified as Okeh Simon Ugwu Oruku, Okeh Chukwuebuka, Julius Ogbonna Odiegwu and Gabriel Ugwor Ezea.

The incident has left the community deserted as the residents abandoned their homes for fear of more attacks.

A viral video sighted on Monday morning showed a deserted community with some dead body lying lifeless in their pool of blood and some chairs and tables could be seen scattered in the compound where the mourners had gathered.

A voice in the trending video described how the invaders entered the community when they were mourning one of their dead and took the villagers by surprise and shot sporadically at them.

Recall that in 2016, Fulani herders invaded Nimbo community, killed many and burnt houses.

A member of the community who pleaded for anonymity said that a driver of an ENTRACO commercial bus from Nimbo community was also shot dead at Opanda, also in the council area about three days ago.

The source also revealed that there are many herdsmen camps around Ugboda, Adani and Opanda in the council area because of the thick forests at the aforementioned places.

The source equally decried the absence of police presence in Nimbo and some of the flashpoints of the herders attacks, adding that the villagers have been abandoned to their fate .

"The herders are still coming into Uzo-Uwani with their trailer loads of cattle, I don't know who is giving them the morale. They have even started destroying farms with their animals. I don't know what Uzo-Uwani people have done to deserve these inhuman treatments," the source said.

When contacted, the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe said he would in about fifteen minutes but up till the time of filing the report, he was yet to bring the police angle.