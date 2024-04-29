Nigeria: Many Killed As Suspected Herders Invade Enugu Community

The police have confirmed the attack, but said they would provide details later.

At least five people were killed on Sunday when suspected herders invaded Nimbo, a community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria's south-east.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attackers invaded the community in the evening and shot sporadically, killing a yet-to-ascertained number of people in the community.

An indigene of the community, who identified herself as Oluchi, said she saw the bodies of five people killed by the attackers.

Ms Oluchi said a child of about two years old was among those killed.

"Four others included one old woman and three men," she said in Igbo language.

The indigene said the attacks by the suspected herders across communities in the council area have been frequent in recent times.

She regretted that security agencies were often deployed in the area only when there was an attack.

Another indigene, who asked not to be named for fear of being attacked, said the suspected herders invaded the community and opened fire on some residents who were mourning a deceased person in Ugwuijoro, a village in the Nimbo Community.

The indigene said several others sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

He identified some of those killed in the attack as Simon Ugwu, Chukwuebuka Oruku, Julius Ogbonna Odiegwu and Gabriel Ezea.

When contacted on Monday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ndukwe, however, said he would provide details of the attack in a statement which will be made available to the reporter later.

"You will get the full details (of the attack). I am preparing a statement on that now," he said.