Nigeria: Birs Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles

The Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) on Saturday disclosed that it had recovered 15 stolen vehicles at the point of vehicle renewal and change of ownership processes.Acting Chairman of BIRS, Emmanuel Agema, made the disclosure during a meeting with some executives of Benue Motorcycle Association (BEMOA) Otukpo branch at the Revenue House in Makurdi.

He said that BIRS recorded the feat under his leadership during vehicle renewal and change of ownership processes, adding that the recovered 15 vehicles were successfully retrieved.Jacintha Bernard, a Media Assistant to the chairman, also in a statement, quoted Agema as urging the commercial motorcyclists to encourage their members to register and renew their vehicle particulars.

The statement recalled that a tripartite operation of BIRS, VIO and FRSC led by the chairman, embarked on Operation Show Your Vehicle Particulars On the 22nd September, 16th October 2023 and recently to check vehicle papers and ensure drivers are duly licenced, vehicle papers are registered and renewed."Consequently, The operation has led to massive registration, renewal of vehicles and change of ownership of vehicles leading to the discovery and retrieval of 15 stolen vehicles by the service.

"It is important to note that, the chairman made it compulsory that, for every change of ownership, there must be an investigation carried out and the last owner of the vehicle must be contacted before the process commences."This initiative has made it possible for stolen vehicles to be retrieved, recovered and are handed over to the real owners while the criminals have been handed over to the police to face the wrath of the law," the statement reads.Meanwhile, the BIRS chairman reiterated his resolve to ensure that such criminalities are reduced to the minimal while improving revenue collection and generation in that sector.