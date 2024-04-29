Nigeria: Oba Ewuare II Suspends 6 'Traditional Functionaries' Over Sacrilege, Falsehood

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has suspended six traditional functionaries for allegedly engagement in"sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin Custom."

They were alleged to have in a viral video declared themselves subjects of the Ooni, rendered inaccurate and disjointed account of the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni-ship of Ife.

Daily Trust reports that the suspended functionaries include, Johnbull Igbinosun, Iduhonre (Ihogbe), S.E. Aigbiremwen, Efesieoghoba (Ogbelaka) and two other Ogbelaka functionaries identified as Ogbeide Osagie and Osamudiame Edo.

The functionaries suspension was contained in a public announcement issued by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) and signed by the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe.

According to the statement, "the attention of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has been drawn to video clips circulating on social media in which a group of self-serving traditional functionaries from Benin engaged themselves in a sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin Custom".

"In the said clip, the individuals who have been identified as Johnbull Igbinosun, Iduhonre (Ihogbe), S.E. Aigbiremwen, Efesieoghoba (Ogbelaka) and two other Ogbelaka functionaries identified as Ogbeide Osagie and Osamudiame Edo were in the presence of the Ooni of Ife, falsely claiming to be emissaries of the Omo N'ObaN' Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

It said suspended functionaries did not only declared themselves subjects of the Ooni, but also rendered inaccurate and disjointed account of the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni-ship of Ife.

It said the BTC considers the conduct of these functionaries as inappropriate, sacrilegious and calculated to ridicule traditional history, and also to bring disrepute to Benin custom.

"Consequently, on the authority of the Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin the Prescribed Authority over Benin Custom, the BTC hereby announce the suspension of the individuals mentioned above from their role as Benin traditional functionaries.

"The general public is advised to refrain from having anything to do with them as traditional functionaries in Benin kingdom throughout their suspension." The statement said.