Nigeria: Fire From Cooking of 86-Year-Old Razes Building in Kwara

An 86-year-old man has been injured in an inferno that gutted a building on Saturday at No.14 Afolayan Street, off Asa Dam road in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was learnt that the fire was ignited from the cooking of the octogenarian who got part of his head burnt in the process.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State fire service, Hassan Adekunle, said the incident occurred when the victim momentarily stepped out to attend to someone while cooking.

"Upon returning, he discovered his apartment was on fire in the 12 room building. In a state of distress, he entered the burning apartment, possibly to retrieve belongings, and suffered injuries, including burns to the hair on his head.

"The injured man was promptly taken to the nearest hospital to receive treatment for his injuries", he said.

Adekunle added that "The director of the service, Prince Falade John, expressed sympathy over the incident and emphasised the importance of fire safety awareness.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents.