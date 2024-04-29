Nigeria: World Archery Federation Dismisses Abdullah's 3rd Term Re-Election

The World Archery Federation has expressed dissatisfaction over the results of the elective general assembly that announced Mohammed Abdullah as the president of the Nigeria Archery Federation for the third term.

The elective general assembly was held March 8 in Abuja.

But In a letter dated April 23 addressed to the President of Nigeria Olympics Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel, and signed by the Secretary-General of the World Archery Federation, Tom Dielen, the world governing body accused the Nigeria Archery Federation for providing contradicting information on the establishment of location of elective General Assembly.

"There is a clear issue on the establishment of location of elective General Assembly, for which contradictory information was given, and uncertainty of voting rights of delegates present, World Archery is unable to recognise the results of elections held on 8 March," the statement reads.

The statement further urged the Nigeria Olympic Committee to wade into and establish an independent election committee to supervise the election proceedings.

"We hope NOC Nigeria could bring assistance to the Nigeria Archery Federation in establishing an independent election committee to supervise the election proceedings by the Nigeria Archery Federation's Constitution and to ensure transparency and prevention from external interference in a new election.

"We trust our request will be taken into consideration by NOC Nigeria and thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation," the statement reads.