Nigeria: NIN Enrollment - Nigerians in South Africa Cry Out Over Exploitation

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa, West Cape, NICASA WC, the official South African and Nigeria government-recognised umbrella body of Nigerians in South Africa, has condemned the exploitation of Nigerians during enrollment process for the National Identification Number, NIN.

In a statement by Chairman of NICASA WC, Apostle Henry Ezumaha, and Leo Azebeokhai, Deputy Chairman, Western Cape Province, made available to journalists, they raised their voice in unity against "the unfair treatment of Nigerians in the enrollment process for the NIN", an essential requirement for various services in Nigeria.

The leadership of NICASA WC, representing the Nigerian community in the Western Cape, noted that Nigerians were faced with discrimination and exploitation by their fellow citizens during the NIN enrolment process.

"Nigerians, during the NIN enrollment process, paid exorbitant fees, experienced undue delays, and systematic mistreatment.

"As elected leaders of the Nigerian community in Western Cape, we vehemently oppose any form of exploitation or discrimination against our citizens.

"It is fundamentally unjust and runs contrary to the principles of fairness and equality," they said.

The duo stated that NIN is a crucial identifier required for various services, including banking, telecommunications, and government

transactions in Nigeria.

The NICASA WC leadership added that it is a

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria South Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

cornerstone for identity verification and citizen documentation.

Fees charged

"Because of it importance to us, some individuals and entities have taken advantage of this situation by charging excessive fee of R2,500.

"We shouldn't even be made to pay more than $50 for NIN, which already is a lot ($50 @R18,7).

"Besides, Nigerians don't need to travel over 2,000kms return journey, more than two days by bus or 2 hours 30 minutes one-way flight to even go enroll for NIN.

"The enrollment should be in different provinces or strategic towns backed and sponsored by the government and NICASA WC, as we are always ready to help provide logistics and security when such interventions happen.

"But when it is contracted to third parties without proper price control, the people are then left at the mercy of these Shylock agents," he said.

The group called on Nigerian government to urgenrly intervene by protecting the rights and interests of Nigerian citizens abroad.

They further urged the Nigerian consulate in South Africa to investigate any reported cases of exploitation or discrimination and take appropriate measures to prevent reocurence.

According to the leadership, collaboration between the consulate and NICASA is crucial to safeguard the rights and dignity of Nigerian citizens living in South Africa.

"Finally, the leadership of NICASA WC stands firm in their commitment to advocating the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa, including the NIN issue," they assured.