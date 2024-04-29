Nigeria: Oborevwori Brings Succour to Suffering Okuama People

On March 14, 2024, the once peaceful community of Okuama, a village of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, was thrown into turmoil as the news of the killing of four military officers and thirteen soldiers in the community filtered into town.

Okuama undeservedly became infamous for the wrong reasons, just for the evil action of a few criminal elements. On hearing of the unfortunate incident, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori promptly took steps to manage the situation to stop it from escalating.

As a result of his firm resolve in this direction, a state security council meeting was promptly held at Bomadi, the seat of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, to appraise the situation. Thereafter, the Governor, who is Chief Security Officer of the state, flew to Abuja to brief President Bola Tinubu, who is the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, on the situation at Okuama.

Aside from the President, the governor also held crucial meetings with the brass of the Nigerian Army in Abuja, and, later, briefed the royal fathers in the state at which occasion he urged them not to hinder efforts at apprehending those behind the murders. He equally briefed the members of the State Advisory and Peace Building Council.

The governor, as part of his grief over the unfortunate incident and in empathy with the deceased and their families as well as the military and other stakeholders, led a powerful delegation of the state government to the national funeral for the late military personnel in Abuja.

As soon as the security situation became clear, the governor promptly went to Okuama to see things for himself.

That was on Saturday 20th April , when he visited Okuama with an assurance for the safe return of the innocent indigenes who fled the community in the wake of the crisis over the killing of four officers and 13 soldiers on March 14.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Commander, 63 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Unachukwu Ugochukwu, and top government officials, on the journey that took over one hour and twenty minutes from Warri, reiterated that innocent citizens would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about. Recall that the killings made the people of the community flee for fear of being attacked.

Speaking to journalists at Okuama, Governor Oborevwori said: "We have followed due process in the whole incident. The people have been buried and the King that was detained was released yesterday and today I am here to see what happened in Okuama community.

"Let me again reiterate Mr President's promise that no innocent person would be victimised and you can see that, from that time till now, there has been no further harassment of citizens of this community.

"I have come to see how the innocent people of this community can be reintegrated back with the cooperation of the military."

He said his administration was doing a lot to effectively resolve the dispute, adding that citizens of Okuama would soon return home, without further hindrance.

"They have been very supportive and they have kept to their promise that innocent people will not be victimised. I want to assure the people of Okuama there is no point running away from your community.

"We are going to bring you back to your community. It's only those that are involved the military are looking for", he said.

....Inaugurates Okuama IDP Mgt Committee

In fulfillment of his pledge to resettle and rehabilitate the displaced people of Okuama community, Governor Oborevwori, Wednesday, inaugurated an Internally- Displaced Persons (IDPs) Management Committee, with veteran journalist and former Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, Mr Abraham Ogbodo, as Chairman, and the Director of Personnel Management, DPM, Ughelli South Local Government, Chief Austin Emaduku, as Secretary.

Other members include; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Hon. Festus Utuama, Hon. Reuben Izeze, Dr Richard Kofi, Chief Oviri Uto, Hon. Josephine Oduaran, Obukohwo Henry Ediyo, Karo Ovemeso and Austin Ohwofaria, who will serve as Camp Commandant.

Inaugurating the Committee at Government House Asaba, Governor Oborevwori charged the Committee to carefully plan the resettlement and rehabilitation of the innocent citizens of Okuama community.

He said members of the Committee were carefully chosen based on their previous antecedents and urged them to do a transparent, thorough and selfless job that not only the people of Okuama but every Deltan would be proud of, as they make adequate arrangements for receiving them and easing their plight.

...Receives Ewu-Urhobo monarch, urges unity among subjects

Oborevwori, Wednesday, also received the Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe lkolo, Urukpe l, and urged him to unite the people of his kingdom. Governor Oborevwori gave the advice when he received on a courtesy visit, the Ewu-Urhobo monarch and his wife who were in Government House to express appreciation to the governor for the role he played while he was in military custody.

The governor, who congratulated the monarch on his release, noted that God had delivered him, adding that the task before him was to put the people of Ewu-Urhobo together to strengthen sustainable peace and unity in the area.

Governor Oborevwori told the monarch that he had inaugurated the Ewu IDP Camp committee, pointing out that the camp would soon be opened open.

He, therefore, assured the monarch that the innocent people in his kingdom would not suffer, adding that his administration would do its best to resettle the displaced persons in Okuama back to the community, even as he said that it would be a gradual process.

..Decries multiple security threats in Nigeria

In a related development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said Nigeria was facing multiple security threats to its sovereignty from insurgents and bandits across the nation. He stated this when he received the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, led by Hon. Babajimi Benson, at Government House, Asaba.

He said that his administration had set up an Ad-hoc Committee to address humanitarian concerns emanating from the crisis in Okuama community.

The governor assured that efforts were in top gear to rehabilitate the people of the community.

...Tasks NDDC on abandoned projects' completion

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, charged the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to complete all ongoing and abandoned projects in the region for the benefit of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He gave the charge in Asaba at the 6th Meeting of the National Council of Niger Delta (NCND) with Theme: "Stimulating Strategies For Economic Growth and Development in the Niger Delta Region".

According to him, the intervention of the agency was crucial in facilitating urban-rural integration, creating employment opportunities for the people and enabling regional economic growth.

Oborevwori stressed that urgent steps needed to be taken in addressing the protracted problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality in the region.

....Says functional refineries key to Nigeria's forex crisis

Earlier on Monday night, Oborevwori said that making refineries in Nigeria work again would save the nation the foreign exchange spent on fuel importation. He said this when he received the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Turnaround Maintenance of Nigerian Refineries led by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at Government House, Asaba.

He said that when the nation stops importation of petroleum products there would be less pressure on the naira against the dollar and urged the Federal Government to expedite action in revitalising the nation's refineries.

The Governor on Friday, attended the joining of Anita, daughter of DESOPADEC chairman, Hon John Nani, with Major Bulus Shunah held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori also yesterday, Saturday, attended the 16 convocation ceremony of Delta State University, Abraka. On arrival, Governor Oborevwori inaugurated the Faculty of Science Extension and Microbiology Laboratory Complex, executed by the University.