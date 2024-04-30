Kenya: UN Expresses Solidarity With Kenya Following Deadly Floods

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the UN's continued commitment to Kenya in the wake of deadly floods caused by weeks of heavy rains that continue to affect the region.

Mr. Guterres was saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by flash flooding in the capital, Nairobi, and other parts of the country, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Kenya.

On Monday, rescue teams were searching for survivors after a dam burst in Mai Mahiu in western Kenya, killing at least 35 people, according to international media reports.

The heavy rains began in March, killing more than 100 people across the country since then. This season's flash flooding follows similarly heavy rains that began late last year, affecting almost 600,000 people.

Solidarity and support

The UN Resident Representative in Kenya, Dr. Stephen Jackson also expressed solidarity with the people and Government during an event to distribute emergency aid to flood survivors, which was led by Vice President Rigathi Gachagua.

More than 300 households received aid, provided through the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, that included food, mattresses, blankets, water tanks, mosquito nets and equipment to help them rebuild.

"Together, we are taking steps to meet urgent needs. What worries me is how Kenya is currently facing a climate emergency that it did not cause; drought and floods," said Dr. Jackson.

The UN team on the ground has been working closely with national and international partners since the start of the flooding to help support nearly 25,000 people with food and non-food items directly.

Meanwhile, UNHCR in Kenya said the heavy rains are causing serious flooding and displacement at the Dadaab refugee camps, located in the north.

"Many refugees have been forced from their homes, seeking shelter in schools and on higher ground," said UNHCR Representative to Kenya Caroline Van Buren, writing on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The agency is coordinating with local government authorities, including to move people to safety.