Kenya: Dozens Killed As Dam Bursts in Kenya Following Devastating Rains

Nairobi, Kenya — More than 40 people have died in southwestern Kenya after a dam burst Sunday night following heavy rains which spawned devastating flooding across the country. Earlier, several people went missing after their boat capsized in a river in eastern Kenya.

Kenyan rescue teams are searching for survivors swept away by floods in the Mai Mahiu area of Nakuru County.

John Karungu, who lives near the dam, said it broke around 2:30 in the morning and that people on the downstream side pleaded for help as the rushing water engulfed their homes. Karungu and his neighbors managed to rescue several children, but some were swept away.

According to residents, at least 16 homes were swept away in the area.

Kenyan Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika visited the flood zone to assess the damage and mobilize authorities and agencies for rescue operations and aid distribution to the victims.

Naivasha Police Commander Stephen Kirui told VOA they have recovered dozens of bodies, and some of the survivors were admitted to hospitals in the area.

"So far, we have retrieved 45 bodies. We have not identified the gender of adults and children. Almost three villages have been swept [away], and a large number of people, 110 persons, have been admitted to several hospitals within Naivasha Sub-County," Kirui said.

Kirui said it was still raining in the area.

Last week, the Kenya Red Cross warned of more rains, called on Kenyans to brace for more flooding, and urged the population to take precautions.

Kirui said they have managed to clear the roads, but the flooding threat persists.

"The situation is now coming to a [sense of] normalcy, and the roads are passable," Kirui said. "We are trying to remove the trees that have barricaded the roads, and now the roads are passable. I want to advise the members of the public within these areas that they should keep off from the floods. They should move to higher ground whereby they cannot be swept away by the water because there is heavy rain coming, and it may not be good."

Kenyan media reports that flooding has claimed the lives of more than 100 people since the rainy season began in mid-March.

The death toll is expected to rise after a boat capsized in the Tana River in eastern Kenya over the weekend. The Kenyan Red Cross said it rescued 23 people from the boat, but more than a dozen were still missing.

The flooding has prompted the Kenyan government to delay the reopening of schools until next week.