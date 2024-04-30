South Africa: Boxing Legend "Rose of Soweto" Dingaan Thobela Dies - South African News Briefs - April 30, 2024

Boxing Legend "Rose of Soweto" Dingaan Thobela Dies at 57

Dingaan Thobela, the revered South African boxer affectionately known as the 'Rose of Soweto', passed away at the age of 57 after a prolonged battle with illness, reports News24. Thobela achieved prominence as the WBO lightweight champion from 1990 to 1992 and later clinched the WBA title in the same weight class in 1993. In 2000, he ascended to the WBC super-middleweight championship. His remarkable career spanned 56 fights, boasting 40 victories, including 26 by knockout, alongside 14 losses and two draws.

U.S. Backs Extradition of Ace Magashule's Ex-PA Over Corruption Allegations

The U.S. supports South Africa's extradition request for Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, citing overwhelming evidence of her involvement in corruption, reports Karyn Maughan in an exclusive News24 report. Court documents reveal Cholota's alleged role in illicit schemes, including facilitating payments from contractors and orchestrating kickbacks. The charges against her stem from her purported assistance to Magashule in securing bribes tied to a controversial asbestos tender. Emails and financial transactions implicate her in arranging payments for school tuition and travel expenses, allegedly funded by kickbacks. The extradition process is ongoing, with Cholota currently in custody following her recent arrest.

Woman Successfully Evicts Claimant in RDP House Ownership Dispute

Tebogo Liza Dlamini, who purchased a property in Nellmapius, Pretoria, successfully evicted a woman, JM Chuene, who claimed ownership of the RDP house almost 15 years prior, reports IOL. Dlamini, after buying the house in 2016 and having it transferred into her name in 2019, found Chuene occupying it, alleging she bought it from the housing department employee Oupa Mogale in 2009. Despite Mogale's assurances to Dlamini that he didn't sell the house to Chuene, he failed to evict her. The court ruled in favor of Dlamini, asserting that Mogale lacked the right to sell the property in 2009 as it hadn't been transferred to him until 2013, and any sale of state-subsidized property within the first eight years of acquisition is prohibited. Chuene was ordered to vacate the property within 90 days.

