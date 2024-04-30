Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Nigerian Singer, Demand $200,000 Ransom

"...You have seven days to pay $200,000 for your artiste, or we will send out his head".

Gunmen have abducted a fast-rising Nigerian singer, Gnewzy, real name Emuemu Goodnews, in Delta State.

The kidnappers are demanding $200,000 (over N220 million) as ransom.

The singer, who signed on to Eric Many Records in December 2023 and is famous for his 'Sneakers' single, was abducted in the early hours of Monday.

The record label, in a statement by its projector coordinator, Adedayo Showemimo, disclosed that Gnewzy was abducted after performing at a Homecoming concert at Monaco nightclub in Ughelli, Delta State.

"It is with deep concern and grave distress that Eric Many Records announces the unfortunate incident involving our artiste Gnewzy. In the early hours of Monday, 29th April, Gnewzy was kidnapped in Ughelli, Delta State. His manager, Obas9ice, narrowly escaped the same ordeal on Eklat road in Ughelli," it said.

The singer was abducted along Eklat road in Ughelli while heading home from a show on Monday morning.

The abductors contacted Dilly Umenyiora, the record label's CEO, via email, demanding ransom.

Ransom

The email read: "You have seven days to pay $200,000 for your artist Gnewzy, or we will send out his head. We will send you a mail in five days on location for dropoff, involve the police or mark the money, and he will be killed."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a Channels TV interview, Mr Umenyiora lamented the incident, saying he is at a crossroads.

"Paying the ransom is not even the issue. You know, when you sign an artiste, there are certain monies he is supposed to make for and with the record label as stated in the contract, and I don't know if the money will be part of it.

"At the same time, I do not want to resist paying the ransom so they don't kill him. The police are investigating the issue and have promised to bring the kidnappers to book, so we are mounting pressure on the law enforcement agencies. It's just a lot for me."

Bright Edafe, the Delta police spokesperson, said the law enforcement agency is investigating the matter.

Kidnap for ransom is common in Delta State and many other parts of Nigeria. This is despite the efforts of law enforcement agencies who have arrested many kidnappers and freed many victims

The kidnappings are carried out by different armed groups.