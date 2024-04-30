Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Commission Is Not Recruiting

30 April 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Semilore Adelola

No, Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Commission is not recruiting

IN SHORT: Posts circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claim that the Federal Road Safety Commission is recruiting. But this is yet another scam.

According to posts making the rounds on Facebook, application forms for the 2024-25 "Recruitment/Replacement" at the Nigeria Federal Road Safety Commission, or FRSC, are available "for sale".

The FRSC regulates, enforces and coordinates all road traffic and safety management activities in the country.

The posts tell "interested applicants" to "call Mr B. Balogun" at a particular mobile number "for help and further information about the registration".

The claim and contact details have also been posted here, here, here and here.

But is this a genuine recruitment exercise by the FRSC? We checked.

False information, beware of scam

We searched online and found no reports of any ongoing recruitment by the FRSC, but we did credible media sources debunking the claim.

According to reports from 14 April 2024, FRSC spokesperson Jonas Agwu warned Nigerians about falling victim to recruitment scams as the commission was not recruiting new officers.

He said: "The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, wishes to admonish applicants seeking to join the services of the corps, as well as the general public, to disregard the fake and misleading publications. The public is hereby warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purported scammers and purveyors of misinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim."

The FRSC is not recruiting. Beware of falling for scams. To prevent yourself from scams, read our guide.

