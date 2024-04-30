Liberia: UP Alarms National Emergency

Barely days from completing its first hundred days in office, the ruling Unity Party (UP) says the scramble for jobs among its partisans and political collaborators has become a national emergency that needs to be addressed quickly.

"We in the Unity Party are satisfied with the individuals being appointed by the President; they are all educated people, but my disappointment is the scramble for jobs by those who helped us to take state power."

National Chairman Reverend Luther Tarpeh disclosed this on Monday, April 29, 2024, when he appeared on Prime FM in Monrovia.

Rev. Tarpeh notes that it is totally unfair for institutions and individuals who collaborated with the UP during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections to demand almost half of government positions.

"The fact that you helped me brush my farm and plant my rice doesn't necessarily mean we can share my rice equally; no way, no sound man will ever do that," he rejects.

The UP Chair says this is the dilemma the ruling party currently faces in forming its government. He notes that people who assisted the party in winning the election are demanding almost all of the positions in government, something he says is impossible and a serious disappointment that needs to be addressed.

"To be honest, some of our collaborators think they should have more leverage over the party itself, and it can't be that way. You can't come to my farm to help, and then you want to take all; no way!"

He describes collaborators' actions as greedy, saying some of them are greedier than us only because they think they are part of this rescue thing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rev. Tarpeh: "The Unity Party is the political vehicle that delivers President Boakai, but their actions put the President under immense pressure, and for me, it's frustrating."

However, he says they are aware that the UP didn't obtain state power by itself, as they sought collaboration from other political parties, and they played a huge role in ascending to the Presidency.

"That's why, as a chairman, I remain engaged with the President to discuss things that affect the party," he adds.

Chairman Tarpeh reminds leaders of the ruling Unity Party that once the President is engaged with the country, every party leader is incumbent upon supporting his vision instead of opposing it.

Meanwhile, he clarifies that President Boakai's statement regarding his first hundred days in office isn't about taking asphalt to Southeast Liberia, as is being wrongly perceived by the citizenry.

When President Boakai spoke about no car sticking in the mud, it is the realization that we all are seeing from the Ministry of Public Works, with grading and rehabilitation of major roads across the country, he explains.

Rev. Tarpeh maintains that the President never promised that he would have taken asphalt or tar to the Southeast within his first hundred days in office, while pleading with Liberians that within the next six months, they will begin to see progress of the government in every sector. Editing by Jonathan Browne