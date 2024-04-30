Nigeria: Commuters Stranded in Ogun As Fuel Scarcity Grounds Transportation Services

From Panseke to Iyana Mortuary, Ijaye, Sapon and other bus stops, commuters, including primary and secondary school students, were left stranded and trekking long distances.

Commuters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, were on Monday left stranded due to severe fuel scarcity, which crippled transportation services.

From Panseke to Iyana Mortuary, Ijaye, Sapon and other bus stops, commuters, including primary and secondary school students, were left stranded as they struggled for few vehicles on the roads to convey them to their different destinations.

The scarcity, which is attributed to increased demand and supply challenges, led to a shortage of available public transport options.

PREMIUM TIMES checks revealed that most of the commercial motorists were unable to operate because they were in queues at filling stations in different locations within the state capital in a bid to purchase fuel.

The situation was exacerbated by the fact that many motorists were specifically targeting NNPC filling stations at Ijaye, Iyana Mortuary, and Kolobo amongst other locations, where fuel was reportedly being sold at a lower price of N580, compared with other outlets which sold at N700, N750 and N800 respectively.

There were queues of vehicles and motorcycles in most of the stations visited by PREMIUM TIMES.

This led to gridlocks in the areas, with security operatives, including soldiers, controlling traffic.

However, as a result of the development, commuters were left with limited transportation choices, causing frustration and delays in reaching their intended destinations.

One of the commuters, Israel Kolapo said: "I have been standing here for almost 45 minutes, waiting for a cab. Even the cabs that have stopped so far were charging exorbitant prices."

A student, Okikiola Bolade, stated that he spent hours waiting for transportation without seeing anyone in sight.

"We learnt that most of the filling stations are not selling fuel, that is why there are no cabs on the road. We are tired," he said.

In his reaction, a motorist said, "To be honest, I am sick and tired of this country and the current administration. We cannot continue like this. Government promised us that the price of fuel will drop."

The situation also prevented some students from attending schools on Monday as many of them had to return home due to non-availability of transport vehicles.

The proprietress of a school at Sokori area of Abeokuta, disclosed that some of the students trekked to school from their homes.

Many of the petroleum dealers declined talking to our correspondent as they claimed they were not authorised to speak on the matter.