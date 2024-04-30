Liberia: Guinean Securities Assault and Seize Belongings of Liberia National Police Officers for Disrespect

Ganta, Nimba County — Five police officers alongside some immigration officers have been hospitalized in Ganta, Nimba County, following a severe beating they received from Guinean Joint Securities. Both sets of securities are assigned at the border, working in collaboration.

The four police officers, along with some immigration officers, had gone to Guinea to attend a birthday celebration after being invited by a Guinean businesswoman.

Among the police officers assigned at the Ganta-Guinea border who were assaulted by the Guinean Joint Securities are Border Commander Chris Golfer, Rebecca Amos, Patience Kollie, and a few immigration officers.

The victims are currently seeking medical treatment at various health facilities in Ganta, Nimba County.

Our Nimba County correspondent has learned that the Liberian Joint Securities, who are assigned at the Ganta-Guinea border, arrived late but attempted to enter the Liberian side of the border. However, they were stopped by the Guinean Joint Securities, who informed them that the border closed at 6 PM and they were not allowed to enter Liberia.

Before being beaten by the Guinean securities, the victims had their belongings, including cell phones, taken away from them.

Our Nimba County correspondent reports that Guinean securities have been seen in Ganta armed on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Guinean Joint Securities have invited the Liberian Joint Securities to offer an official apology to the victims from Liberia.

Our Nimba County correspondent has learned that prior to the apology from the Guinean Joint Securities, the Liberia National Police have ordered the four police officers who are victims to be relieved of their duties and placed under investigation.