Liberia: CDC Acting Chairman Cautions Pres. Boakai to Refrain From Tampering With the Peace and Stability of Liberia

Monrovia — The Acting Chairperson of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Atty. Janga Augustus Kowo has sent out a fresh warning to President Joseph Boakai to desist from what he termed as witch-hunting Liberians, something he said could hamper the more than two decades of peace Liberia continues to enjoy.

Addressing journalists Monday, April 29, 2024, at CDC Headquarters in Congo Town Atty. Kowo stressed that the laying-off of officers of the Executive Protection Service, the suspension of officials of Liberia Telecommunication Authority and Governance Commission, the banning of motorcyclists from driving major streets including the restriction of street venders and other abuses are a recipe for conflict.

"Since the ascendancy of President Joseph Boakai, the government has been proceeding wrongly. The government of Boakai should not play with the peace and stability of this country. The peace of this country has been maintained not by the presence of the police, not by any armed security forces of the state. The peace of this country has been maintained by the Liberian people. So, do not test the resolve of the Liberian people because you do not have adequate security forces to contain Liberian people," CDC Acting Chairman said.

Atty. Kowo added: "You should be warned not to tamper with the peace and tranquility of this country. You won on the margin of errors. From the clear indication, it is the people's will that matters. The country is divided down the middle. So, do not exhibit arrogance in power because it is arrogant that leads to a lot of conflict."

The CDC Acting Chairman also warned the General Auditing Agency (GAC) to not subject its constitutional functions to President Boakai's political mandate to investigate recent suspended individuals at the Governance Commission and the LTA.

President Boakai recently suspended Mr. Garrison Yealue, Chairperson, and Madam Elizabeth Dorkin, Commissioner of the Governance Commission with immediate effect. The President's action was not explained properly.

Also, Madam Edwina C. Zackpah, Mr. Israel Akinsanya, Mr. Zotawon D. Titus, Mr. James Gbarwea, and Mr. Osborne K. Diggs, Chairperson and several other persons of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority were suspended and have asked to cooperate fully with the investigation of alleged acts of corruption.

Before their suspensions, they were unlawfully dismissed and replaced with other individuals by the President, but the individuals took flight to the Supreme Court challenging the Liberian Chief Executive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The High Court later ruled in their favor and the ruling was welcomed by President Boakai, who believes that strict adherence to the rule of law is fundamental to strengthening institutions and building a vibrant democracy.

Atty. Kowo said the acceptance of the Court's ruling by the President was lip-service and that President Boakai violated the 1986 Liberian Constitution by suspending those individuals that were validated by the highest court of the land.

Atty, Kowo added: "GAC should not subject itself to the political mandate of the President to investigate those same individuals. I call President Boakai to stop politicizing the independent functions of the anti-graft institution."

"It is a clear contravention of the GAC Act for the President after taking a political decision, to unlawfully mandate the GAC to launch an investigation involving those whose rights have been violated. The GAC does not need to get an instruction from anyone, including the President before investigating," Atty. Kowo stressed.

Also, Atty. Kowo disclosed that the CDC will stand behind the rights and survivals of the motorbikes riders and ensures that the Unity Party's Administration fails in taking them off the streets of Monrovia.

He stressed that President Boakai does not understand and recognize the socio-economic contributions motorcyclists bring to the country's economy, adding that CDC, as a party, will resist any attempt by state securities to harass motorcyclists.

"The motorbike riders are part of the country's economy, and a responsible government will not use restrictions or regulations to remove them from the main streets. This is not the time; when the time is right, the motorcyclists will leave the streets," he added.